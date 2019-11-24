Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

American Music Awards 2019 AMAs Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Photos The hottest singers shine on the big night!

Music stars rock their fashions on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards and RadarOnline.com has a gallery of their hottest looks.

After weeks of drama with her old record label, Taylor Swift was set to perform as was her bestie and ride or die pal Selena Gomez.

Swift, 29, holds a whopping 23 AMAs and was nominated in five categories in 2019.

Billie Ellish was the youngest nominee and Lizzo might have been the most popular!

Ciara was the host for the evening and Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott was another famous performer.

Ariana Grande, who recently cancelled a concert, was nominated six times but Post Malone had the most, with seven nominations.

For the best, worst and wackiest outfits from the 2019 American Music Awards scroll through Radar’s gallery below.