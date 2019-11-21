Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It's Official! Channing Tatum & Ex Jenna Dewan Finalize Their Divorce

It's Official! Channing Tatum & Ex Jenna Dewan Finalize Their Divorce

It's Official! Channing Tatum & Ex Jenna Dewan Finalize Their Divorce The pair are finally single one year after their bombshell split.

The magic is officially over. RadarOnline.com can confirm that Magic Mike star Channing Tatum’s marriage to Jenna Dewan is now officially over – more than a year after they initially split up.

As Radar readers know, Dewan, 38, and Tatum, 39, announced their split in April 2018 after eight years of marriage.

The couple released a statement following the bombshell breakup.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they shared at the time.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

The couple began dating in 2006 after they met on the set of Step Up. Three years later they tied the knot in 2009.

The pair have one child together — six-year-old daughter Everly.

The finalization of their divorce comes weeks after Dewan and her new boyfriend, Broadway star and Shameless alum Steve Kazee, 43, announced that she is pregnant with their first child together.

Meanwhile, Channing turned his eyes almost immediately on to British pop star Jessie J.