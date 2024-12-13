Watch the Footage of 'Diddy' Spanking His Old Pal Jay-Z Twice on the Bum During Gig As Speculation Grows About Their Friendship Amid Child Rape Scandal

The Bad Boy founder was filmed slapping the 99 Problems hitmaker during 2007's Screamfest music festival seven years after their alleged rape of a teen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs spanked his longtime friend Jay-Z in the butt twice while on stage in unearthed footage that has fans losing it.

He captioned at the time: "Diddy in the back, pattin on n***as butts. Nah I ain't wit it, I ain't never been wit it."

The head-scratching moment was pushed into the spotlight again earlier this year after 50 Cent posted on his Instagram amid his feud with Combs.

During the clip, while fellow rappers 50 Cent and T.I. were also on stage, Combs leant over and spanked Jay-Z hard twice. Despite the aggressive decision, Jay-Z is seen barely reacting.

The clip has been brought up again after Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Combs at an MTV afterparty in 2000.

A user reacted: "Diddy spanking Jay Z live on concert caught me on surprise," as a critic claimed, "Diddy is a predator."

Fans were quick to react to the shock footage as one person on X said: "This is disturbing", and another added, "I wish I was Beyoncé's lawyer because he's gonna be the winner once the divorce is settled," referring to Jay-Z's wife, Beyonce .

The longtime friends have been accused of raping a teen girl in 2000.

In a lawsuit, the alleged victim said she took a drink at the afterparty which made her "feel woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down".

She said she laid down in "what appeared to be an empty bedroom", until Combs, Jay-Z, and an unnamed female celebrity entered the room.

The filing reads: "Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party!' The accuser said Combs threw her "toward a wall", leading her to fall, then "grabbed her again and threw her on the bed".

The victim alleges Jay-Z, then stripped her down "as she grew more and more disoriented" and held her down as "he vaginally raped" her, while Combs and the female watched.

"After [Jay-Z] finished, he stepped back toward the wall. Combs then stepped forward and vaginally raped Plaintiff while Carter and Celebrity B watched," the filing notes.