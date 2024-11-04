Brazen 'Diddy' Astonishingly Demands Judge Slap Gag Order on Potential Witnesses AND Their Lawyers Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper, 54, demanded a judge to slap a gagging order on Courtney Burgess , who has given multiple interviews in recent days claiming to have seen salacious videos featuring Diddy and his celebrity friends.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has tried to silence a potential new witness and their lawyer ahead of his sex trafficking trial .

Burgess' lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd told TMZ her client had been called to testify in the feds' investigation against Diddy but the rapper's attorneys argue that, due to the government being aware the "freak offs" did not involve men, minors or parties, Burgess's claims are likely to fuel further online conspiracies and argued it is growing impossible for their client to receive a fair trial as a result.

But Diddy, and his legal team, insist the statements have been untrue and defamatory.

He also alleged the music mogul's notorious "freak offs" involved "men" and "parties".

Diddy's x-rated parties were well known in showbiz circles.

Diddy has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing since he was arrested on a federal indictment in September.

He is being held without bail after pleading not guilty.

Last month, Diddy insisted the "truth will prevail" after six new civil lawsuits were filed, with four including male accusers and one alleged victim stating he was 16 years old when he was invited to one of Combs' parties in 1998.

In a statement, the musician's lawyers said: "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today's barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.