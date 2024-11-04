Brazen 'Diddy' Astonishingly Demands Judge Slap Gag Order on Potential Witnesses AND Their Lawyers Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has tried to silence a potential new witness and their lawyer ahead of his sex trafficking trial.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper, 54, demanded a judge to slap a gagging order on Courtney Burgess, who has given multiple interviews in recent days claiming to have seen salacious videos featuring Diddy and his celebrity friends.
He also alleged the music mogul's notorious "freak offs" involved "men" and "parties".
But Diddy, and his legal team, insist the statements have been untrue and defamatory.
Burgess' lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd told TMZ her client had been called to testify in the feds' investigation against Diddy but the rapper's attorneys argue that, due to the government being aware the "freak offs" did not involve men, minors or parties, Burgess's claims are likely to fuel further online conspiracies and argued it is growing impossible for their client to receive a fair trial as a result.
Diddy has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing since he was arrested on a federal indictment in September.
He is being held without bail after pleading not guilty.
Last month, Diddy insisted the "truth will prevail" after six new civil lawsuits were filed, with four including male accusers and one alleged victim stating he was 16 years old when he was invited to one of Combs' parties in 1998.
In a statement, the musician's lawyers said: "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today's barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.
- 'Diddy' Sex Tapes Sensation: Witness Claims To Have Seen 8 Separate Clips Featuring at Least 2 Celebrity Minors
- Brazen Diddy Insists 'Truth Will Prevail': Jailed Rapper Furiously Blasts New Lawsuits as 'Publicity' Grab As He Faces First Child Sexual Assault Case — From 16-Year-Old Boy
- 'Diddy' Hit By Another Sickening Pedophile Lawsuit: Jailed 'Sex Beast' Accused of Drug-Raping Boy Aged 10 With 'Spiked Soda' — After Promising 'I'll Make You a Star'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.
"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone - adult or minor, man or woman."
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Burgess claimed to have received 11 flash drives - featuring eight celebrities “two or three” of them allegedly minors at time - from the shamed star's ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, before her 2018 death.
Mitchell-Kidd, spoke to The Post and alleged one of the male celebrities in the alleged tapes was "more high-profile than Mr. Combs."
The lawyer also claimed: "I can verify that it exists. That it's real and that the other person in the video is very visible. There's no question of if it’s that person in the video.”
The disturbing sex tape allegations were revealed just as more victims continue to come forward claiming they were sexually assaulted by the disgraced star when they were minors.
Just weeks ago, Combs was accused of raping and drugging a 13-year-old girl at a VMAs afterparty in New York more than two decades ago.
In the lawsuit, the victim, now 37-years-old, claimed she was raped by the disgraced music mogul as two other celebrities watched.
At the party, the victim claimed she was attacked after having one drink at the afterparty and that Combs allegedly attempted to force her to perform oral sex.
The victim claimed she fought him off before she grabbed her clothing and left the bedroom to search for an exit while still naked.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.