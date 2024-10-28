Authorities Launch 'Interagency Operation' at Brutal 'Diddy' Jail To Probe Violence and Inmate Deaths — After Caged Rapper Moans About Food in 'Hellhole' Prison

Federal investigators are looking into the "hellhole" prison conditions at the brutal New York jail where Sean 'Diddy' Combs is caged ahead of his sex trafficking trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Bureau of Prisons said in a statement about its probe: “This operation was preplanned and there is no active threat. In an effort to maintain the safety and security of all personnel inside the facility and the integrity of this operation, we are unable to provide additional information at this time. We will provide additional information at the conclusion of the operation.”