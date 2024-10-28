Authorities Launch 'Interagency Operation' at Brutal 'Diddy' Jail To Probe Violence and Inmate Deaths — After Caged Rapper Moans About Food in 'Hellhole' Prison
Federal investigators are looking into the "hellhole" prison conditions at the brutal New York jail where Sean 'Diddy' Combs is caged ahead of his sex trafficking trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Bureau of Prisons said in a statement about its probe: “This operation was preplanned and there is no active threat. In an effort to maintain the safety and security of all personnel inside the facility and the integrity of this operation, we are unable to provide additional information at this time. We will provide additional information at the conclusion of the operation.”
The Bureau of Prisons is looking into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as a part of an operation involving the Bureau of Prisons, the Justice Department’s inspector general’s office and other law enforcement agencies.
The organization is looking to ensure the well-being of staffers and inmates as concerns over the jail’s environment and violence continue to raise questions about the institution.
RadarOnline.com previously reported Diddy's legal team expressed their concerns about MDC's facilities and the "h---hole conditions," as the disgraced rapper's lawyers claimed his conditions are "dreadful" and "inhumane."
Diddy's attorney noted: "Several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention."
According to NY1, Uriel Whyte died after being stabbed in June while in custody awaiting trial on firearms charges.
Before the inspection, Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, complained about the food the record executive was given.
"I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it (for him)," Agnifilo revealed. "Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody's OK with staying in jail."
On September 16, Diddy was arrested for human trafficking and other federal charges, but he pleaded not guilty.
"It's not up to me. It's up to Mr Combs, and I don't see it happening because he believes he's innocent," Agnifilo said in The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment.
He added: "And what's more, he believes that he needs to stand up not just for himself — for his family and for everybody who's been targeted by the federal government."
Diddy's adopted son, Quincy, shared a statement in support of the mogul on Instagram.
"The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way," Quincy said on Tuesday, October 22.
"We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD," the Star actor added.
Investigation details were shared by WKNY.