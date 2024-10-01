Secrets of Diddy's Legal Team: Inside The Squad of Attack Dog Lawyers Behind Jailed Rapper's Desperate THIRD Bail Bid
Sean "Diddy" Combs is challenging a federal judge's ruling to keep him behind bars until his trial and has brought in two high-powered attorneys to assist with his appeal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the disgraced music mogul, 54, is trying a third attempt at bail, after two previous denials — two weeks after he was arrested on federal sex crime charges.
Diddy's legal team continues to grow, as he has now added renowned attorneys Anthony Ricco and Alexandra Shapiro. His legal team already included seasoned lawyer Marc Agnifilo, a former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney.
On September 30, Combs' legal team filed a notice of appeal in the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals, as RadarOnline.com reported.
An insider said: "Sean Combs is building his dream legal defense team, adding Anthony Ricco and Alexandra Shapiro to the trial team. Tony is one of the finest trial lawyers in the country. Alexandra is hands-down the best appellate lawyer practicing today".
According to her bio, Shapiro is co-founder of Shapiro Arato Bach LLP and began her career over 30 years ago "as one of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s first clerks on the Supreme Court".
Ricco is a graduate of the Northeastern University School of Law and has represented 14 clients in federal death prosecutions.
Agnifilo has been lead trial counsel for the Agnifilo Intrater Law Firm for the past several years. He was previously a supervisor at the United States Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey and the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney.
The embattled record producer was officially charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy pleaded not guilty to the three federal sex crime charges during his arraignment hearing. He is now sitting in pretrial detention on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a federal judge rejected his $50 million bail proposal twice.
The court documents don't give any details as to what the attorneys plan to present as to why the judge should make a new ruling regarding this third bail attempt.
Previously, Diddy had offered to post a $50 million bond in exchange for being placed on house arrest, agreeing to wear a GPS monitor and promising to show up to court hearings.
However, the federal judge declared "no condition or set of conditions" could ensure the safety of witnesses and the community if Combs were to be released.
The three-count federal indictment against Diddy painted him as a sex-crazed deviant who allegedly forced women and male prostitutes into drug-fueled "extended sexual performances" he called "freak-offs".
Prosecutors noted the indictment's allegation he used "embarrassing and sensitive recordings he made of the freak-offs as collateral against the victims".
He was also accused of using violence and coercion to "intimidate and threaten victims and witnesses".
While Combs sits in jail, Agnifilo recently made it clear the mogul is "very eager to tell his story" during the trial. No trial date has been set, but if convicted, Diddy could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
