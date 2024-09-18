Diddy Loses Second Bid at Bail — Judge Orders Embattled Producer Locked Up Until Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs lost his second bid to bail out of the New York jail where he is being held on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

RadarOnline.com can report the embattled hip-hop producer will therefore remain behind bars until trial.

U.S. District Court Judge Andrew L. Carter declared "no condition or set of conditions" could ensure the safety of witnesses and the community if Combs, 54, were to be released.

Federal prosecutors who pushed to keep him in jail argued the defendant had an alleged history of extorting his victims.