Marilyn Manson Hits Back at Evan Rachel Wood: Shock Rocker Going After Ex-Fiancée Who Brought Him Down

Manson further claimed Wood and her singer friend Illma Gore even used a forged letter allegedly from the FBI to back up their claims.

His accusations were detailed in legal documents demanding the defamation case against the two women be reopened.

The filing stated: "They recruited, pressured, and coached others to make heinous, untrue accusations against Warner; forged a fake letter from a real FBI agent to create the false appearance Warner was under FBI investigation and his 'victims' were in danger."