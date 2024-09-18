Marilyn Manson Hits Back at Evan Rachel Wood: Shock Rocker Going After Ex-Fiancée Who Brought Him Down
Shock rocker Marilyn Manson has fired back at former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, claiming her allegations that he physically and sexually abused her are outright lies.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Manson—real name Brian Warner—alleged he's actually the victim of his ex's elaborate plot to destroy his career.
Manson further claimed Wood and her singer friend Illma Gore even used a forged letter allegedly from the FBI to back up their claims.
His accusations were detailed in legal documents demanding the defamation case against the two women be reopened.
The filing stated: "They recruited, pressured, and coached others to make heinous, untrue accusations against Warner; forged a fake letter from a real FBI agent to create the false appearance Warner was under FBI investigation and his 'victims' were in danger."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2021, the Westworld star, 36, accused Manson, 55, of mental, sexual and physical abuse. She also charged he threatened to rape her eight-year-old son, Jack.
Manson responded by suing Wood and Gore for intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation.
A California judge eventually threw out his lawsuit under a state law which prevents legal action filed by powerful people to silence opposition.
A source close to Manson claimed: "Marilyn believes he wasn't allowed to have his side of the story heard and is demanding his day in court."
Howard E. King, Manson's attorney, claimed Wood and Gore spread lies about the singer, obtained personal information from his former employees, hacked his personal accounts, wrote fake emails and even "swatted" him, a term used to describe when cops are sent to a home for no reason.
He further accused the judge of ignoring one of the accusers recanted her allegations of abuse, saying she felt pressured by Wood into lying about Manson.
- Marilyn Manson Ordered to Pay Ex-GF Evan Rachel Wood Six-Figure Sum After She Shut Down Majority of His Defamation Lawsuit
- ‘Grasping At Straws’: Evan Rachel Wood Slams Ex Marilyn Manson as He Fights Her Demand For $387k in Court Battle
- Marilyn Manson Fighting Ex Evan Rachel Wood's Demand for $387k After She Shut Down Most Of His Defamation Lawsuit
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
New York attorney Peter J. Gleason, who is not representing any party in the case, noted Wood could face "serious repercussions" if the FBI letter proves to be a forgery.
He added: "She could face prosecution. Since it's an FBI document, she'd be up against the Department of Justice and all its resources."
But the actress' rep said: "As Ms. Wood testified under oath, she did not fabricate or forge the FBI letter, and she has never pressured anyone to make false accusations against Warner."
Wood and Manson are also battling it out after a judge ruled he needed to cover the $387k in legal bills she racked up defending herself.
He alleges the amount should be greatly reduced because the billing submitted by his ex was vague and full of redactions.
Wood's team fired back in a motion writing: "[Manson] tries to evade his obligation to reimburse Wood for her attorneys' fees by arguing that the billing records submitted include redactions and purported “block-billing” or vague time entries. [Manson’s] complaints are much ado about nothing."
In addition, she said the fees charged by her lawyers are similar to the fees charged by Manson's own legal team.
The motion continued: "[Manson] attempts to challenge the staffing decisions made by Wood's counsel, arguing that a hypothetical associate should have done more of the work rather than Ms. Kleindienst. [Manson] is grasping at straws."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.