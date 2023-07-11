Evan Rachel Wood Demands Ex Marilyn Manson Cough Up 6-figure Sum After Judge Dismisses Majority of His Defamation Case

Evan Rachel Wood has demanded her ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson pay her a hefty lump sum to cover the legal fees she incurred fighting his lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Westworld star asked the court to award her $346,470 to reimburse her attorney fees, plus another $9,193 in costs, another $22k for preparing the current motion and another $10k she expects to spend in the future.