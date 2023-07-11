Evan Rachel Wood Demands Ex Marilyn Manson Cough Up 6-figure Sum After Judge Dismisses Majority of His Defamation Case
Evan Rachel Wood has demanded her ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson pay her a hefty lump sum to cover the legal fees she incurred fighting his lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Westworld star asked the court to award her $346,470 to reimburse her attorney fees, plus another $9,193 in costs, another $22k for preparing the current motion and another $10k she expects to spend in the future.
The grand total comes to $387,813.67.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Manson sued Wood, who he dated from 2007 to 2010, and her ex Illma Gore. In the complaint, the shock rocker accused the duo of conspiring to ruin him professionally and personally.
Manson claimed Wood created false allegations that he abused her during their relationship and even tried to convince his other exes to join her in a public campaign against him.
He claimed Wood and Gore created a fake FBI letter to pass around to his ex-girlfriends and the media — in an attempt to make it look like the federal government was investigating him.
The alleged letter read, “To Whom It May Concern, please be advised that Ms. Evan Rachel Wood is a key witness in connection to a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, California involving an international and well-known public figure. The safety of Ms. Wood, her family, other victims, and of their families are the utmost concerns during this time.”
“To the extent I had relationships with these women, those relationships were consensual. I never abused, assaulted, raped, threatened, or “trafficked” any of these women, as they contend. Their accusations against me of abuse, assault, rape, threats, and the like are unequivocally false,” Manson said.
Further, “I have suffered severe emotional distress as a result of Wood’s and Gore’s conduct as alleged in my Complaint. I am not a rapist or abuser, but many people now apparently think that I am.”
Wood denied his allegations and stood by her claims she suffered abuse at his hands.
Despite his claims, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed the majority of Manson’s claims against Wood and Gore. As a result, Wood believes she’s entitled to the legal fees. A judge has yet to rule.