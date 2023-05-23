Evan Rachel Wood Demands Judge Toss Ex Marilyn Manson’s Lawsuit Accusing Her of Lying About Abuse, Says Rocker Caused His Own Distress
Actress Evan Rachel Wood said her ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson’s lawsuit against her should be dismissed because he caused any damages he suffered, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Westworld star denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She said Manson has not been damaged in any amount whatsoever and he is not entitled to any relief from her.
She said he has failed to present evidence to prove she conspired with her new girlfriend to ruin his life. As we previously reported, Manson sued Wood and her current partner Illma Gore.
In his complaint, Manson accused Wood and Gore of devising a scheme in which Wood would falsely accuse him of abuse during their relationship that lasted from 2007 to 2010. He said they tried to lure his other exes into the plot and have them speak out against him.
In court documents, Manson accused Wood and her partner of creating a fake FBI letter that claimed the rocker was under a criminal investigation.
The alleged letter read, “To Whom It May Concern, please be advised that Ms. Evan Rachel Wood is a key witness in connection to a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, California involving an international and well-known public figure. The safety of Ms. Wood, her family, other victims, and of their families are the utmost concerns during this time.”
Manson said the letter was sent around to other exes and the media to make it appear the FBI was probing him. The rocker said he has been suffering from severe emotional distress over the allegations and he has lost countless jobs as a result.
“To the extent I had relationships with these women, those relationships were consensual. I never abused, assaulted, raped, threatened, or “trafficked” any of these women, as they contend. Their accusations against me of abuse, assault, rape, threats, and the like are unequivocally false,” Manson said.
Further, “I have suffered severe emotional distress as a result of Wood’s and Gore’s conduct as alleged in my Complaint. I am not a rapist or abuser, but many people now apparently think that I am.”
Recently, the judge presiding over the case dismissed the majority of Manson’s claims against Wood.
Now, Wood has demanded the remaining claims be thrown out. She said her public statements about Manson are protected by the First Amendment. Further, she said Manson has not suffered actual harm or lost money as a result of her.
Wood said the entire lawsuit should be dismissed without Manson being awarded a dime.