‘I Have Been The Target’: Marilyn Manson Tells Judge He Never Assaulted Evan Rachel Wood During Their Relationship, Suffering From Severe Emotional Distress Over Allegations

The singer and Westwood star dated from 2007 to 2010. Last year, Manson sued his ex-fiancé Wood and her partner, Illma Gore accusing them of conspiring together to ruin his life.

He said Wood fabricated allegations of abuse and attempted to convince his other exes to join her in a public campaign against her. He said her sole goal was to ruin him personally and professionally.

He said Wood and Gore even created a fake FBI letter that they distributed to people in his orbit to make it look like there was an active investigation.