‘I Have Been The Target’: Marilyn Manson Tells Judge He Never Assaulted Evan Rachel Wood During Their Relationship, Suffering From Severe Emotional Distress Over Allegations
Shock rocker Marilyn Manson has pleaded with a judge to allow his lawsuit against his ex-Evan Rachel Wood to move forward despite the actress’ attempts to have it dismissed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Manson, 53, submitted a bombshell declaration as part of his case against Wood.
The singer and Westwood star dated from 2007 to 2010. Last year, Manson sued his ex-fiancé Wood and her partner, Illma Gore accusing them of conspiring together to ruin his life.
He said Wood fabricated allegations of abuse and attempted to convince his other exes to join her in a public campaign against her. He said her sole goal was to ruin him personally and professionally.
He said Wood and Gore even created a fake FBI letter that they distributed to people in his orbit to make it look like there was an active investigation.
The alleged letter read, “To Whom It May Concern, please be advised that Ms. Evan Rachel Wood is a key witness in connection to a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, California involving an international and well-known public figure. The safety of Ms. Wood, her family, other victims, and of their families are the utmost concerns during this time.”
In reality, the LAPD launched an investigation, but the FBI did not. Wood denied that she created the letter but admitted using it as part of her custody battle with her ex, Jamie Bell.
Recently, Wood demanded several claims be dismissed claiming Manson had failed to provide enough evidence.
Now, RadarOnline.com has obtained Manson’s declaration where he laid out his feelings on the case.
“I met Evan Rachel Wood in 2006, and we had a romantic relationship until approximately 2010. During that time we were engaged to be married and carried on a loving and consensual relationship. Eventually, like many couples, we broke up. I never abused, assaulted, raped, or threatened Wood or her family as she has since contended,” Manson said. “Her accusations against me of abuse, assault, rape, threats, and the like are unequivocally false.”
He added, “I understand that on or around February 1, 2021, Wood posted to Instagram that I was her “abuser,” and shortly thereafter a number of other women simultaneously emerged with false public accusations against me of abuse, assault, rape, threats, “trafficking,” and the like. These women include Ashley Morgan Smithline, Ashley Walters, Jane Doe, and Esme Bianco.”
“To the extent I had relationships with these women, those relationships were consensual. I never abused, assaulted, raped, threatened, or “trafficked” any of these women, as they contend. Their accusations against me of abuse, assault, rape, threats, and the like are unequivocally false,” Manson continued.
Further, “I have suffered severe emotional distress as a result of Wood’s and Gore’s conduct as alleged in my Complaint. I am not a rapist or abuser, but many people now apparently think that I am.”
Manson added, “The individual acts alleged in my Complaint were not isolated events but rather part of an intertwined and long-running conspiracy and course of conduct to cast me publicly— and falsely—as a rapist and abuser.”
“This conduct included not only pressuring and causing women to emerge with coordinated false allegations of rape and abuse, but also other acts used to promulgate and amplify those public falsehoods,” he said.
“For a nearly decade or more, none of these women accused me of rape or abuse as no rape or abuse happened,” he pointed out.
Manson said due to the allegations his career has suffered.