Evan Rachel Wood’s Girlfriend Illma Gore Denies Coercing Woman To Accuse Marilyn Manson Of Assault
Evan Rachel Wood’s girlfriend Illma Gore has demanded Marilyn Manson’s lawsuit accusing her of recruiting women to make accusations against him be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the shock rocker sued his ex-fiancé Wood and her on-again, off-again partner, Gore.
The singer accused the two of defaming his name by spreading falsehoods that he was an abusive monster with his exes, including Wood.
He said their sole purpose was to harm his reputation and ruin his life. Manson and Wood dated from 2007 to 2010. In 2021, Wood — who has previously spoken about being abused — finally named the person she said was responsible.
Wood said Manson had abused her during their time dating. As part of their alleged plot, Manson said they reached out to his exes and tried to convince them to speak out against him. He accused Wood and Gore of fabricating an FBI letter to make it appear Manson was under investigation by the feds.
In newly filed court documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Gore said Manson’s claims are nonsense. She said her reaching out to his exes and other women affected by domestic violence was part of her work to pass the Phoenix Act and on the documentary, Phoenix Rising.
The Phoenix Act was introduced to “create more rights for survivors not harsher punishments for perpetrators. Under specific circumstances there should be exceptions to the statute of limitations for domestic violence crimes.” The bill passed in California and is being pushed nationwide.
The documentary featured Wood’s efforts to pass the bill. “Gore’s work in preparing a documentary “for a public audience” that would “raise public awareness” about Warner’s abuse of women, to be featured in Phoenix Rising, was “directly related to” the issue of supporting abuse victims and raising awareness of the allegations against Plaintiff, making them protected,” Gore argued.
Gore said Manson has offered “no evidence of a single woman” being recruited, pressured, or coerced by her to make accusations against him. She said she told all the women there was “no pressure” to talk.”
Gore accused Manson of being “distressed” from the other lawsuits filed against him by accusers as well as the criminal investigation into his alleged behavior. While Manson is not being investigated by the FBI, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department did launch its own investigation into Manson.
Gore has demanded the entire suit be tossed and Manson pay her legal fees.
One thing not addressed in her filing is the fake FBI letter that Manson accused Gore and Wood of creating. The alleged letter read, “To Whom It May Concern, please be advised that Ms. Evan Rachel Wood is a key witness in connection to a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, California involving an international and well-known public figure. The safety of Ms. Wood, her family, other victims, and of their families are the utmost concerns during this time.”
Wood denied having any role in creating the FBI letter.