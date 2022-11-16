Marilyn Manson’s Friend Accuses Evan Rachel Wood Of Causing Her ‘Severe Emotional Distress’ Over Alleged Forged FBI Letter Scheme
One of Marilyn Manson’s friends has come forward to accuse the shock rocker’s ex Evan Rachel Wood of causing her “severe emotional distress” after allegedly illegally using her cell phone number on a forged FBI letter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Manson sued his ex and her on-again, off-again partner Illma Gore for alleged fraud and defamation.
In his bombshell lawsuit, Manson accused Wood of fabricating allegations that he abused her during their 3-year relationship.
The two dated from 2007 to 2010. In 2021, Wood came forward to publicly accuse Manson of abuse. The musician has denied the accusations and accused his ex of conspiring with Gore to ruin his life.
As part of their alleged plot, Manson said the women reached out to his ex-girlfriends to try and convince them to join the campaign against the singer. Further, he said the two drafted a letter where they posed as an FBI agent named Michelle Langer.
The letter read, “To Whom It May Concern, please be advised that Ms. Evan Rachel Wood is a key witness in connection to a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, California involving an international and well-known public figure. The safety of Ms. Wood, her family, other victims, and of their families are the utmost concerns during this time,” the letter read.
The letter had a signature for Langer, who is a real FBI agent, and a cell phone number. The agent later confirmed she did not write the letter.
Manson said the letter was given to alleged victims and journalists to make the whole situation seem credible. Manson was indeed the target of an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, but no charges have ever been brought nor has the FBI revealed any case.
Manson said Wood even used the letter as part of her custody battle with her ex Jamie Bell. The actress’ powerhouse attorney Shawn Holley told the court Wood denied forging the letter and that she had believed it to be authentic.
Further, Holley said Wood did not “distribute the FBI Letter outside the scope of the custody dispute.”
Now, Manson’s friend Michelle Meyer has submitted a shocking declaration in the case. She said her number was the one listed on the FBI letter. In court documents, Meyer said she met Manson in 2013 and they became friends.
Meyer, who is an attorney, said she is the victim of an ongoing scheme of harassment and stalking by [redacted.] “
She said she is the victim of Illma Gore and Evan Rachel Wood’s “unauthorized and illegal use of my phone number on a forged FBI letter.”
She said she met someone in September 2020 who was being harassed by the same person. The friend told Meyer to contact Gore because she knew of other victims.
Meyer said she reached out to Gore in 2020 and provided her cell.
Meyer said they discussed the alleged stalking and harassment. Gore told Meyer she spoke to other victims of [redacted.]
“Gore told me that she could put me in direct contact with her contact who was handling investigations regarding [Manson],” the declaration read.
Meyer said she was told the investigator’s name was Michelle. Gore told Meyer that Manson was being investigated for numerous alleged crimes including rape, human trafficking and child pornography.
Gore allegedly told Meyer that they had been collecting evidence for three years and were reaching out to women, including multiple teenagers. Meyer said she was provided a number for Michelle Langer and called it. However, she said she never heard back.
Instead, she said she received two voicemails from two people she did not know connected to the case. Meyer said Wood’s ex Jamie Bell called her on December 22, 2020 looking for Langer.
Bell was allegedly attempting to contact Langer after receiving the letter from Wood. The second call was from Wood’s lawyer Holley.
Meyer eventually called Bell back after he left a second voicemail and provided him with the number she had for Langer. When Meyer reached out to Gore she claimed it was all a mix up.
In her declaration, Meyer said Gore “offered to help me by connecting me with the FBI regarding [redacted] stalking and harassment, but instead of helping me, Gore and Wood have caused me severe emotional distress by illegally using my phone number on a forged FBI letter, using the forged FBI letter, distributing the forged FBI letter, and subjecting me to a possible criminal investigation.”
She added, “I have no idea to what extent Gore and Wood illegally used my phone number, since both Gore and Wood have failed to provide any details surrounding the forged FBI letter and illegal use of my phone number.”
Wood has yet to respond in court.