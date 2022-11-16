Marilyn Manson’s Friend Accuses Evan Rachel Wood Of Causing Her ‘Severe Emotional Distress’ Over Alleged Forged FBI Letter Scheme

Manson said Wood even used the letter as part of her custody battle with her ex Jamie Bell. The actress’ powerhouse attorney Shawn Holley told the court Wood denied forging the letter and that she had believed it to be authentic.

Further, Holley said Wood did not “distribute the FBI Letter outside the scope of the custody dispute.”

Now, Manson’s friend Michelle Meyer has submitted a shocking declaration in the case. She said her number was the one listed on the FBI letter. In court documents, Meyer said she met Manson in 2013 and they became friends.

Meyer, who is an attorney, said she is the victim of an ongoing scheme of harassment and stalking by [redacted.] “