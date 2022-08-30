Marilyn Manson’s Ex Fighting Shock Rocker Over Deposition Days After Being Dropped By Her Lawyer In Sexual Assault Case

In 2021, Bianco sued Manson accusing him of having drugged, tortured, and raped her. She said they first met in 2005 and he later cast her in a music video in 2009. She flew out to LA for the project but when she got to set there was no crew.

Bianco said Manson instructed her to stay with him and be on call 24/7. She said he gave her drugs and alcohol and filmed disturbing scenes for the “music video.”

She said Manson had her tied to a prayer kneeler where he beat her with a Nazi whip. Bianco entered into a sexual relationship with the singer who she claimed was controlling.