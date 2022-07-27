Court Bombshell: Jamie Bell Accuses Ex-Wife Evan Rachel Wood Of Preventing Him From Seeing Their Young Son

Bell called Wood’s recent behavior “alarming.” He said he supports Evan and any victim of abuse. However, he said, “Whatever fears Evan may have regarding third parties should have nothing to do with me or custody of our son. I do not even want to think of the short- and long-term psychological harm Evan might be inflicting upon Jack with this kind of talk and my prolonged separation from him.”

Bell described an incident on FaceTime where Jack told him he drew a picture of a man who had been hurting him. “Evan jumped on the call and corrected him, saying not the man hurting you, the man hurting me,” the document said.