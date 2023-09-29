Wolf's client said that she made the tough choice after considering her circumstances. "I was fully prepared for trial and never in a million years thought I would ever settle, but over the past two-and-a-half years I have silently endured threats, bullying, harassment and various forms of intimidation that have intensified over the past few weeks."

"Marilyn Manson attended my deposition, and I was forced to answer seven hours of aggressive questioning with him staring at me from across the table," Doe continued in a statement to Rolling Stone. "I've been told that this almost never happens, as it's cruel, and that a main reason for it would be to intimidate and inflict emotional distress on a victim."

"I never cared about money and only ever wanted justice, but if we had gone to trial, I could have lost my right to anonymity and been victim-blamed on a large and public scale," she concluded. "Most importantly I could have risked losing the freedom to tell my story, and that is worth more than anything in the world."