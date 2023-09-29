Marilyn Manson Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit One Week Before Trial, Jane Doe Says She 'Silently Endured' Threats
Shock rocker Marilyn Manson has reached a settlement with a woman who sued him for rape, claiming the singer had sexually assaulted and tortured her in 2011.
The Sweet Dreams singer, whose real name is Brian Warner, was accused in the 2021 lawsuit of threatening to "bash" Jane Doe "in the head" if she ever reported him.
Adam Wolf, the attorney of Doe, filed a notice of settlement in Los Angeles court on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned, and revealed plans to submit a request to dismiss the case within 45 days.
In the original complaint, which was dismissed then re-filed, Doe alleged that Manson deprived her of food, sleep and a sense of safety. Doe claimed that for a decade, she had repressed memories of being raped by Manson and was reminded in February 2021 when other women emerged with similar accusations against the music star.
Wolf's client said that she made the tough choice after considering her circumstances. "I was fully prepared for trial and never in a million years thought I would ever settle, but over the past two-and-a-half years I have silently endured threats, bullying, harassment and various forms of intimidation that have intensified over the past few weeks."
"Marilyn Manson attended my deposition, and I was forced to answer seven hours of aggressive questioning with him staring at me from across the table," Doe continued in a statement to Rolling Stone. "I've been told that this almost never happens, as it's cruel, and that a main reason for it would be to intimidate and inflict emotional distress on a victim."
"I never cared about money and only ever wanted justice, but if we had gone to trial, I could have lost my right to anonymity and been victim-blamed on a large and public scale," she concluded. "Most importantly I could have risked losing the freedom to tell my story, and that is worth more than anything in the world."
As for Manson's reaction to the settlement, attorney Howard King said in a statement released this week that "Brian is pleased that, just as previous lawsuits were abandoned without payment or settled for pennies on the dollar, this plaintiff has now agreed to drop her suit in exchange for an insurance payment representing a fraction of her demands and far less than the cost to Brian of proceeding to trial."
It marked the second settlement for the controversial hitmaker this year after he reached another in January with Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, who accused him of sexual assault, abuse, and human trafficking.
Manson fired back at her "twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality."
Earlier this year, accuser Ashley Morgan Smithline recanted her sexual abuse allegations against the musician, alleging she was "manipulated" by actress Evan Rachel Wood and others to accuse Manson of sexual and physical abuse after she came forward.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Manson sued Wood, who he dated from 2007 to 2010, and her ex Illma Gore. In the complaint, the performer accused the duo of conspiring to ruin him professionally and personally.
Manson claimed Wood created false allegations that he abused her during their relationship and even tried to convince his other exes to join her in a public campaign to smear his reputation, which she has denied while standing by her accusations that she was groomed and abused.
His defamation lawsuit against Wood is ongoing.