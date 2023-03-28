Marilyn Manson Accuses Ex Evan Rachel Wood Of Fabricating Abuse Allegations To Rebrand Herself As A Victim & Erase 'Wild Past' Reputation

Marilyn Manson accused his ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood of fabricating abuse allegations in an attempt to wipe away her “wild past” and embarrassment for having dated him, RadarOnline.com has learned. Manson dropped the bombshell as he provided the court with an update on his lawsuit against Wood. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, the shock rocker sued Wood and her on-again, off-again girlfriend Illma Gore.

In his suit, Manson accused Wood and Gore of concocting a scheme to take him down personally and professionally. He said Wood falsely accused him of abuse during their relationship that lasted from 2007 to 2010. He said Wood and Gore attempted to convince his other exes to bring forth similar accusations.

Manson said the two even created a fake FBI letter that was sent around in an attempt to recruit his exes and make it appear like there was an active investigation. The FBI has never publicly announced an investigation, but the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department did launch a probe. No charges have been filed

The alleged letter read, “To Whom It May Concern, please be advised that Ms. Evan Rachel Wood is a key witness in connection to a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, California involving an international and well-known public figure. The safety of Ms. Wood, her family, other victims, and of their families are the utmost concerns during this time.” Manson sued seeking unspecified damages.

Wood denied all allegations of wrongdoing and has stood by her accusations. She denied having any role in creating the alleged FBI letter. In a previous declaration, Wood said, “I have never pressured anyone to make false accusations against [Manson] or to be part of the Phoenix Rising documentary. The statements I have made about the abuse inflicted by [Manson] are true. I have no reason to doubt the accusations made against [Manson] by other survivors.”

Now, in his new filing, Manson attacked Wood and questioned her motives. He claimed that during their relationship Wood “soaked up the spirited rock-and-roll lifestyle that came with being” his girlfriend. His lawyer argued, “[Wood] was “craving danger and excitement,” and, as she would later explain, “[b]eing with Manson put my creativity into overdrive.”

Manson said “in the ten years” after they split, Wood never once accused him of abuse. He said it wasn’t until she met “grifter” Gore “who understood that an organized attack on [Manson] — spearheaded by Wood’s own fabricated revelation of rape and abuse — could benefit them both.”

“With Gore’s help, Wood could be rebranded, from someone who “still might best be known for dating Marilyn Manson a decade ago,” into an outspoken standard bearer for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault—thereby absolving her reputation for having a “wild past” and her embarrassment for having been in a long-term relationship with Marilyn Manson,” his motion read. The court has scheduled a hearing for next month. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Ashley Morgan Smithline, one of the women who came forward with abuse allegations after Wood, recently recanted her claims. She said Wood pressured her into making the statements against Manson. Wood denied the accusation.