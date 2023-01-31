Marilyn Manson Accused Of Grooming & Sexual Assault Of A Minor

Marilyn Manson is accused of both grooming and sexually assaulting a minor numerous times after a concert nearly 30 years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a shocking development to come as the embattled 54-year-old musician already faces sexual assault allegations from numerous other women, Manson is now accused of sexually assaulting and grooming a 16-year-old girl after one of his concerts in the 1990s.

According to the newest lawsuit filed against Manson this week by anonymous plaintiff Jane Doe, Manson – whose real name is Brian Warner – invited the plaintiff “and one of the other younger girls” onto his tour bus in 1995. Once on the tour bus, the then 28-year-old Manson allegedly confirmed the girls’ ages and school grades before taking down their addresses and phone numbers.

“While on the tour bus, Defendant Warner performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration,” the lawsuit claims. “One of the band members watched Defendant Warner sexually assault Plaintiff,” the new lawsuit continues. “Plaintiff was in pain, scared, upset, humiliated and confused. After he was done, Defendant Warner laughed at her.”

Also shocking are the allegations in the lawsuit that Manson then demanded Doe “get the f--- off [his] bus” after the sexual assaults purportedly took place, but not before threatening the plaintiff and telling her he would “kill her family” if she ever told anyone what happened that night. Manson is also accused of providing Doe a “1-800 number and password” she could use to meet up with the musician again in the future.

The pair allegedly met once again after the night of the concert when Manson “convinced” Doe to travel to New Orleans to meet him again at another one of his shows. During the second incident, Manson allegedly began grooming Doe.

“Defendant Warner then became more aggressive and again sexually assaulted Plaintiff, including kissing, biting her breast, oral copulation, and penetration,” the filing charges. The record labels Interscope and Nothing Records are also named alongside Manson as defendants in the new lawsuit for failing to properly “investigate, supervise, or monitor its staff” to prevent “pre-sexual grooming and sexual harassment, molestation, and assault of fans, including minors and women.” “As a result of Brian Warner’s sexual abuse and assault, enabled and encouraged by Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological distress, including shame, and guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and emotional loss,” the new lawsuit adds.

