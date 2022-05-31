Marilyn Manson Unlikely To Be Hit With Charges In Sexual Assault Case Due To 'Credibility Issues' Of Alleged Victim
It's unlikely Marilyn Manson will be charged in the sexual assault case against him, with insiders spilling that authorities have had difficulty with the shock rocker's accuser.
According to police sources, "some credibility issues with the victim" and a lack of evidence have made their investigation against the 53-year-old musician — whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner — extremely tough.
Law enforcement has reportedly not found solid evidence, despite Manson being under investigation since last year, making it nearly impossible for authorities to build a substantial case, reports TMZ.
Cops are gearing up to submit their findings to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which will ultimately make the decision.
Without legit evidence to back up the claims, it's unlikely the D.A. will slap Manson with any charges. That could all change if new evidence comes to light.
As Radar reported, Special Victims Unit detectives raided Manson's West Hollywood home in November, executing a search warrant. They seized media storage units, including hard drives. Manson was not home at the time.
Last year, Rolling Stone published a bombshell report after speaking to several women who accused Manson of abuse, including his ex-girlfriend, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco.
Manson was accused of locking his alleged victims in a soundproof room inside his home and psychologically torturing them for hours. He allegedly called the booth the "Bad Girls' Room."
However, the rock star denied the allegations, with his attorney claiming the accusers were “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement."
Evan Rachel Wood, who was once engaged to Manson, also came out with shocking allegations against him. The Westworld actress alleged he tortured her with a Nazi whip and shocked her genitals.
She also claimed that he made her drink his blood after he purposely cut his hand open.
There are more than 15 women who have come forward with allegations against Manson since February 2021; however, without sufficient evidence, it's not likely the D.A. will choose to charge the shock rocker over the alleged crimes.