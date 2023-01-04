Judge Dismisses Marilyn Manson Accuser Ashley Morgan Smithline’s Lawsuit Accusing Singer Of Sexual Battery
A judge has thrown out the lawsuit filed by Marilyn Manson’s accuser Ashley Morgan Smithline, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on Tuesday, United States District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha dismissed Smithline’s lawsuit accusing Manson of sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in August, Smithline’s lawyer Jay D. Ellwanger requested permission to drop his client. He said Smithline had hired him in June 2021 to file the case against Manson but said her “conduct has rendered it unreasonably difficult” for him to carry out the representation.
Smithline failed to find new representation or update the court which resulted in the case being dismissed without prejudice.
Manson's attorney Howard King tells RadarOnline.com, “We thank and commend Ashley Smithline for dismissing her claims against Brian Warner without seeking or receiving anything in return. Ms. Smithline has refused to be manipulated by others who are trying to pursue their own agendas against Mr. Warner. We wish her well and will continue to work to assure that a significant price will be paid by those who have tried to abuse our legal system.”
Smithline was the fourth woman to come forward with accusations against Manson. The other alleged victims include Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, his former personal assistant Ashley Walters and a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe.
In Smithline’s lawsuit, she said Manson had flown her from Thailand to Los Angeles in 2010 to work on a film. She said he asked her to move in with him once she arrived.
Smithline said Manson’s attitude quickly changed over time. She said he became hostile toward her. In court documents, she said she carried out a consensual relationship with him before things turned ugly.
In the lawsuit, the accuser said she woke up one night with her wrists and ankles tied up. She said the shock rocker was penetrating her despite her pleas for him to stop. She said the alleged assault caused injuries to her vagina.
Another alleged incident detailed in the lawsuit included a time when Manson allegedly choked Smithline while forcing her onto a bed. She claimed he had taken out a knife and cut her should and inner arm.
During an interview with People, Smithline said Manson had carved “MM” on her body with a knife. Manson’s rep denied the accusation. His rep said, “there are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them."
"This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, lasted less than a week in 2010," the rep added. "Manson hasn't seen Ms. Smithline since then."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Manson is still involved in a lawsuit against his ex Evan Rachel Wood. He accused her and her girlfriend of conspiring together to ruin his life with false accusations of sexual abuse.