Judge Dismisses Marilyn Manson Accuser Ashley Morgan Smithline’s Lawsuit Accusing Singer Of Sexual Battery

As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in August, Smithline’s lawyer Jay D. Ellwanger requested permission to drop his client. He said Smithline had hired him in June 2021 to file the case against Manson but said her “conduct has rendered it unreasonably difficult” for him to carry out the representation.

Smithline failed to find new representation or update the court which resulted in the case being dismissed without prejudice.

Manson's attorney Howard King tells RadarOnline.com, “We thank and commend Ashley Smithline for dismissing her claims against Brian Warner without seeking or receiving anything in return. Ms. Smithline has refused to be manipulated by others who are trying to pursue their own agendas against Mr. Warner. We wish her well and will continue to work to assure that a significant price will be paid by those who have tried to abuse our legal system.”

Smithline was the fourth woman to come forward with accusations against Manson. The other alleged victims include Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, his former personal assistant Ashley Walters and a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe.