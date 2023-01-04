Vladimir Putin Deploys Warship Carrying Hypersonic Missiles To Ukraine After Russia Suffers DEVASTATING LOSS Of 3,000 Troops In Four Days

According to Daily Mail, a test launch of the nuclear-capable weapons onboard the warship currently in the White Sea showed the Zircon missiles traveling at speeds up to 7,000 MPH and successfully hitting targets as far as 620 miles away.

“I am sure that such powerful weapons will make it possible to reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and will help ensure the national interests of our country,” Putin said during his meeting, calling the launch an “important, if not momentous, event.”