Vladimir Putin Deploys Warship Carrying Hypersonic Missiles To Ukraine After Russia Suffers DEVASTATING LOSS Of 3,000 Troops In Four Days
Vladimir Putin was “very glad” to announce Russia’s successful launch of a warship carrying nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles towards Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 70-year-old Russian president’s harrowing announcement came on Wednesday as he met with Russia’s Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, to discuss the launch of the Admiral Gorshkov-class warship.
According to Daily Mail, a test launch of the nuclear-capable weapons onboard the warship currently in the White Sea showed the Zircon missiles traveling at speeds up to 7,000 MPH and successfully hitting targets as far as 620 miles away.
“I am sure that such powerful weapons will make it possible to reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and will help ensure the national interests of our country,” Putin said during his meeting, calling the launch an “important, if not momentous, event.”
“I am very glad. My congratulations,” the Russian leader continued. “This is a very big, collective piece of work which ended up with a good result as expected. Begin your task.”
Although Russia has not released an exact routing of the newly deployed Admiral Gorshkov-class vessel, the mission is expected to take the warship through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea to the south of Ukraine.
“The main focus of the mission will be countering threats to Russia and supporting regional peace and stability together with friendly countries,” Defense Minister Shoigu said.
He added, “In exercises, there will be training for the crew on deploying hypersonic weapons and long-range cruise missiles.”
Shoigu also indicated the Zircon missiles onboard the warship will be “able to overcome any modern or future air defense” and are capable of delivering “pinpoint and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russia’s recent launch of the warship carrying nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles comes as Russia already lost 3,000 troops in Ukraine since the new year started on Sunday.
While Putin was delivering his annual New Year’s address in Moscow over the weekend, Ukrainian intelligence sources revealed they successfully targeted a Russian military barracks building with 700 Russian troops inside.
Ukraine also reportedly destroyed tons of Russia’s much-needed ammunition, weaponry, and missiles in the attack, marking one of the deadliest and most successful offensives since the war started in February 2022.