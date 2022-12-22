Vladimir Putin Target Of Shame As Russian Solider Death Toll Hits 10,000 Mark

The Russian Ministry of Defense released the jaw-dropping number that gave perspective into Putin's disastrous decision to unleash his military forces on the peaceful country.

Moreover, the figure represents the weakened state of the Russian military under Putin's orders — and gives greater meaning to desperate attempts by the Kremlin leader to revitalize the front lines through the recruitment of unlikely prospective soldiers like all-star soccer players and convicted criminals.

Putin has poured resources into the ongoing conflict and has seen little fruits of his labors, as the Ukrainian forces have continued to meet and match opposition from their invader's advances at every turn.