Vladimir Putin Target Of Shame As Russian Solider Death Toll Hits 10,000 Mark
A gut-wrenching milestone was reached in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war. Disgraced Russian President Vladimir Putin has faced shame after it was announced that the Russian soldier death toll officially hit 10,000 losses, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking figure comes after the conflict surpassed the 300-day mark, a number Putin did not anticipate when he ordered the invasion into the neighboring country Ukraine almost a year ago.
The Russian Ministry of Defense released the jaw-dropping number that gave perspective into Putin's disastrous decision to unleash his military forces on the peaceful country.
Moreover, the figure represents the weakened state of the Russian military under Putin's orders — and gives greater meaning to desperate attempts by the Kremlin leader to revitalize the front lines through the recruitment of unlikely prospective soldiers like all-star soccer players and convicted criminals.
Putin has poured resources into the ongoing conflict and has seen little fruits of his labors, as the Ukrainian forces have continued to meet and match opposition from their invader's advances at every turn.
On top of the quickly deteriorating Russian military, Putin himself has faced a plethora of rumors concerning his alleged failing health.
Appearing far from the once strong man that captivated the Russian government in the 1990s, Putin has looked fragile and weak, as insiders claim his paranoia over being assassinated has grown.
Nonetheless, the ruthless Russian president has yet to rethink his strategy.
This week, days before the Christmas holiday, Putin announced he planned to deploy a deadly new warship that is equipped with "unstoppable" missiles against the people of Ukraine before the New Year.
- Wife Of Vladimir Putin's Deputy Defense Minister Spent $85,000 In Paris Shopping Spree As Russia Devastated Ukraine With Bomb Attacks
- Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
- Ukraine Attempts Brazen Hit On Vladimir Putin's Top General Despite U.S. Warning Against Attack
Advanced military technology is heavily relied upon but helps little as Russian soldiers' distrust in their nation's leader grows more and more every day.
According to the Daily Star, a British military source recently took to Twitter to relay concerns from the front lines.
"Fragile morale almost certainly continues to be a significant vulnerability across much of the Russian force," he said. "Soldiers’ concerns primarily focus on very high casualty rates, poor leadership, pay problems, lack of equipment and ammunition, and lack of clarity about the war’s objectives."