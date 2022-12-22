Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin Target Of Shame As Russian Solider Death Toll Hits 10,000 Mark

untitled design
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 22 2022, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A gut-wrenching milestone was reached in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war. Disgraced Russian President Vladimir Putin has faced shame after it was announced that the Russian soldier death toll officially hit 10,000 losses, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking figure comes after the conflict surpassed the 300-day mark, a number Putin did not anticipate when he ordered the invasion into the neighboring country Ukraine almost a year ago.

Article continues below advertisement
copy of untitled
Source: mega

The Russian Ministry of Defense released the jaw-dropping number that gave perspective into Putin's disastrous decision to unleash his military forces on the peaceful country.

Moreover, the figure represents the weakened state of the Russian military under Putin's orders — and gives greater meaning to desperate attempts by the Kremlin leader to revitalize the front lines through the recruitment of unlikely prospective soldiers like all-star soccer players and convicted criminals.

Putin has poured resources into the ongoing conflict and has seen little fruits of his labors, as the Ukrainian forces have continued to meet and match opposition from their invader's advances at every turn.

Article continues below advertisement
copy of untitled
Source: mega

On top of the quickly deteriorating Russian military, Putin himself has faced a plethora of rumors concerning his alleged failing health.

Appearing far from the once strong man that captivated the Russian government in the 1990s, Putin has looked fragile and weak, as insiders claim his paranoia over being assassinated has grown.

Nonetheless, the ruthless Russian president has yet to rethink his strategy.

This week, days before the Christmas holiday, Putin announced he planned to deploy a deadly new warship that is equipped with "unstoppable" missiles against the people of Ukraine before the New Year.

Article continues below advertisement
copy of untitled
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Advanced military technology is heavily relied upon but helps little as Russian soldiers' distrust in their nation's leader grows more and more every day.

According to the Daily Star, a British military source recently took to Twitter to relay concerns from the front lines.

"Fragile morale almost certainly continues to be a significant vulnerability across much of the Russian force," he said. "Soldiers’ concerns primarily focus on very high casualty rates, poor leadership, pay problems, lack of equipment and ammunition, and lack of clarity about the war’s objectives."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.