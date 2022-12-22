Wife Of Vladimir Putin's Deputy Defense Minister Spent $85,000 In Paris Shopping Spree As Russia Devastated Ukraine With Bomb Attacks
The wife of one of Vladimir Putin’s top defense ministers visited France this year to enjoy a lavish shopping spree as her husband helped Russia amped up their attacks against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Svetlana Ivanova, the wife of Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, reportedly visited Paris in March and spent a whopping $85,000 on designer goods in the world’s fashion capital.
Although Ivanova claimed she was visiting her children at the time of the visit, allies to the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny released a report showing how Ivanova spent tens of thousands of dollars at a Prada boutique and other expensive jewelry shops during her quick Paris getaway.
At the time of Ivanova’s trip, Russia – at the behest of both Putin and Ivanova’s husband, Ivanov – devastated Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv with a series of bomb attacks that decimated the city’s shopping mall, office buildings and gymnasiums.
Even more shocking are the reports that although Russian Defense Minister Ivanov has been sanctioned by Britain, the European Union and the United States due to his connection to Putin, his wife has not been sanctioned and has therefore been free to live her life despite the still raging war between Russia and Ukraine.
“Officials in Russia are branding people who leave the country as traitors, yet at the same time the stepson of the deputy defense minister is getting an education in England,” said Sergey Yezhov, a member of Navalny's anti-corruption group, regarding Ivanov’s family. “This is the height of hypocrisy.”
“Many Russian families don't earn in a year what they pay for his university fees,” Yezhov added.
Navalny's anti-corruption group also claimed Ivanov and his wife legally separated earlier this year in an effort to avoid Western sanction and, despite reportedly filing for divorce, the couple is still together.
Ivanov and Ivanova’s daughter who lives in France has also spoken out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on social media despite her father being one of the main culprits in the country’s continuing war efforts.
“There should not be hostilities in any country in the world,” the couple’s daughter, Alexandra, wrote on Instagram – although she did not reference Russia, Putin and the Kremlin directly.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is quickly approaching its ten-month mark.
Although Putin initially expected his forces to take Ukraine in a matter of days, Russian troops have suffered setback after setback and are struggling to continue their invasion against Ukraine’s defending troops.