‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Submits Letter To Judge From ‘Super Fan’ As Part Of Plea For Short Prison Sentence

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah not only submitted letters written by her family to the judge ahead of her sentencing, but she even had one from a fan turned friend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Shah will be sentenced next month after reaching a plea in her criminal case and pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to forfeit $6.5 million.