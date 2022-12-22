'I Have 7 Kids Right Now': Tori Spelling Says Dean McDermott's Ex-Wife Mary Jo Eustace's 17-Year-Old Daughter Is Living With Them After Family 'Strain'
Tori Spelling is adjusting to a new normal at home with husband Dean McDermott, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace's daughter is now living with them.
The BH90210 alum dished about her "big, blended family" on Monday's episode of Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast, telling the former Bravolebrity she has a full house with her and Dean's five kids, plus her stepson, Jack Montgomery McDermott, and his ex-wife's 17-year-old daughter, Lola Eustace.
Dean and Tori share Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5.
"It's currently the Christmas season and I have seven kids right now," Tori spilled, explaining "because we have his ex's two kids [with us], so one from his [past] marriage, my stepson, and then her daughter living with us."
The House of Yes actress noted that it was a welcome change, adding, "The more, the merrier!"
Mary Jo and Dean's son, Jack, was born in 1998. She adopted Lola seven years later following the couple's divorce in 2006 and he went on to marry Tori that May.
Jack recently called out his mother in a social media post, claiming she "spread information about my dad, stepmom and my siblings" and stating that he is "no longer able to stay silent" after she created a "strain on our family dynamic."
"For 17 years my father has atoned for mistakes he's made in the past. He has grown so much as a person. Up until a week ago, our two families where [sic] living in harmony," Jack vented. "With this podcast, it has driven a wedge between our two families and created a divide I am not capable of mending. Sadly, I'm not sure it can be."
He concluded the lengthy post by saying the last few years have "been nothing but peace and happiness" and asked for it to continue being that way.
A source told People that Jack's post was likely to be "very hurtful for Mary Jo."
"Mary Jo has been a loving and consistent parent," the source continued. "With that said, she respects Jack's right to express himself. And always will."
- Tori Spelling Hospitalized For ‘Crazy Dizziness’, Doctors Running A ‘Battery Of Tests’ On '90210' Star
- ‘She’s Not Quite Ready To Let Go’: Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Giving Marriage Another Go, No More Divorce Talk
- Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spotted Together At Universal Studios Following Relationship Woes
Mary Jo previously said she and her blended family had mended their relationship.
After years of tension, the exes came together to celebrate their son's 21st birthday.
Earlier this year, Tori and Dean were at the center of split rumors after friends were convinced they were in the middle of a "trial separation," but RadarOnline.com exclusively learned they have been working past any issues.
"Tori knows he's a good dad," the insider dished. "They realize they are stronger together."