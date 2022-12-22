'I Have 7 Kids Right Now': Tori Spelling Says Dean McDermott's Ex-Wife Mary Jo Eustace's 17-Year-Old Daughter Is Living With Them After Family 'Strain'

Mary Jo and Dean's son, Jack, was born in 1998. She adopted Lola seven years later following the couple's divorce in 2006 and he went on to marry Tori that May.

Jack recently called out his mother in a social media post, claiming she "spread information about my dad, stepmom and my siblings" and stating that he is "no longer able to stay silent" after she created a "strain on our family dynamic."

"For 17 years my father has atoned for mistakes he's made in the past. He has grown so much as a person. Up until a week ago, our two families where [sic] living in harmony," Jack vented. "With this podcast, it has driven a wedge between our two families and created a divide I am not capable of mending. Sadly, I'm not sure it can be."