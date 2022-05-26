Putting The Drama Behind Them? Dean McDermott Reunites With Ex-Wife Mary Jo Eustace After Spousal Support Battle

"We hadn't talked in over three years," McDermott detailed on his Daddy Issues podcast at the time, revealing they were a work in progress. "We would get into this routine. She'd text me something or I'd text her and we'd get into this back and forth off just being nasty to each other. And then finally I go, 'OK I have had enough, I am blocking you.'"

The birthday bash was an opportunity for them all to put the drama behind them, he further explained.

"Cut to Friday night at the restaurant, Tori sits down, Mary Jo is to her left, I am to the right of Tori," he shared with listeners. "Tori turns her back on me the whole night, turns into Mary Jo, and that is when the lovefest began."