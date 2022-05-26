'Compassion Is What Makes The World A Better Place': Set Bully Ellen DeGeneres Says In Farewell Address

On the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the daytime star had an ironic plea given her previous bulling complaints.

“If I’ve done anything in the past 19 years, I hope I’ve inspired you to be yourself, your true authentic self. And if someone is brave enough to tell you who they are, be brave enough to support them, even if you don’t understand,” DeGeneres said, according to the Associated Press. “By opening your heart and your mind you’re going to be that much more compassionate, and compassion is what makes the world a better place.”