‘She’s Not Quite Ready To Let Go’: Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Giving Marriage Another Go, No More Divorce Talk

A source close to Tori told Us Weekly, “Tori’s friends are worried because they never hear from her anymore. They try to reach her and hear no word back. And she hasn’t been doing social things anymore. She seems to be isolating herself."

The decision to try a separation came months after a source told RadarOnline.com, “Tori and Dean have been done for about three months now. To their credit, they tried… they really tried. But Dean’s sex addiction became too much for Tori. He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time.”

The source added, “She can’t just give Dean sex whenever he asks for it — and she needs more emotionally from him and he can’t do that. Some of the stuff I’ve seen has been sad.”