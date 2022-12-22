Shocking Video: Walmart Employee Trembles In Fear As She's Held Hostage At Gunpoint Before Cops Fatally Shoot Suspect

Witnesses said the suspect, revealed to be Corlunda McGinister by local TV news station WLBT, got into a confrontation with the employee in the customer service department moments before.

Shocking footage captured from inside the store showed the suspect holding a gun in one hand and grabbing hold of the terrified Walmart employee with the other hand.

The trembling and wide-eyed employee complied as she was ordered to move where the suspect was going before the woman yelled out, "I ain't trying to hurt anybody."