Bodies of Walmart Shooting Victims Carried Out In SHOPPING CARTS After Rampage Left At Least 6 Dead
The victims shot by a gunman who opened fire inside a Walmart break room reportedly had their bodies carried out of the store in shopping carts following the aftermath of the devastating rampage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Andre Bing, the 31-year-old suspected shooter, who worked at the Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart for 12 years and served as a team leader at the store, reportedly opened fire at approximately 10:12 PM Tuesday night.
Bing is accused of shooting at least ten of his co-workers during the rampage before taking his own life, and at least six of those co-workers have since died as a result of the injuries they sustained during the shooting.
“The alleged shooter has been identified as Andre Bing,” a spokesperson for the multibillion-dollar retail corporation told Daily Mail after the shooting.
“We can confirm that he was a Walmart associate,” the spokesperson continued. “Andre’s position with the company was overnight team lead and he’s been employed with us since 2010.”
“The devastating news of last night's shooting at our Chesapeake, VA store at the hands of one of our associates has hit our Walmart family hard,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon added in a statement of his own released Wednesday morning.
“My heart hurts for our associates and the Chesapeake community who have lost or injured loved ones,” he continued. “We are here for them today and in the challenging days ahead they will have our support.”
According to the Chesapeake Police Department, Bing and two co-workers were found dead in the Walmart break room when police responded to the shooting at approximately 10:16 PM.
A third victim was found at the front of the store, while three other victims succumbed to their injuries and died at the hospital shortly after the shooting. Four other victims who suffered life-threatening injuries currently remain in the hospital.
Even more shocking are witnesses’ claims that some of the shooting victims had their bodies carried out of the Walmart via shopping carts, with one witness claiming at least two victims who later died in the hospital were transported out of the store via shopping carts.
Other witnesses who worked at the Walmart alongside the alleged shooter claimed Bing “always had a problem with staff” and he was the one worker the others had to “look out for.”
“There was always something going on with him just having an issue with someone but I never expected it would get to this level,” said one witness who worked at the Walmart for two months and was in the break room when Bing allegedly opened fire. “He was the manager that everybody had something to say about.”
“He wasn't aiming at anybody specifically. He just literally started shooting throughout the entire break room and I watched multiple people just drop down to the floor, whether they were trying to duck for cover or they were hit,” the witness continued.
“He didn't say a word, he didn't say anything at all…he just came around the corner and started shooting.”
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has since spoken out to condemn the violence in Virginia communities and offer support for Chesapeake as they recover from the devastating tragedy that took place just two days before the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning,” Governor Youngkin tweeted Wednesday morning. “I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward.”
“Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities,” he added.