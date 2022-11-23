Bodies of Walmart Shooting Victims Carried Out In SHOPPING CARTS After Rampage Left At Least 6 Dead

“There was always something going on with him just having an issue with someone but I never expected it would get to this level,” said one witness who worked at the Walmart for two months and was in the break room when Bing allegedly opened fire. “He was the manager that everybody had something to say about.”

“He wasn't aiming at anybody specifically. He just literally started shooting throughout the entire break room and I watched multiple people just drop down to the floor, whether they were trying to duck for cover or they were hit,” the witness continued.

“He didn't say a word, he didn't say anything at all…he just came around the corner and started shooting.”