Jen Shah's Husband Pleads With Judge For Lenient Sentence, Calls Reality Star's Actions 'Catastrophically Bad Business Decisions'
Jen Shah's husband is pleading with the court for leniency as the Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City alum's sentencing hearing looms.
Sharrieff Shah Sr., who has been married to the embattled reality star since 1994, penned a lengthy letter exclusively obtained by Radar, claiming Jen's crimes occurred in part due to developing business relationships with "awful people" and making "catastrophically bad business decisions."
In the six page letter, Sharrieff detailed the disgraced television personality's commitment to her role as a wife and mother, as well as her various contributions to the community, including sewing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic and donating dresses so that "underprivileged girls" would be able to attend prom.
He also noted that she already "took the first huge step" and acknowledged her actions by accepting a guilty plea.
"Jen has expressed her genuine remorse to me so many times for what she has done and the people hurt by her criminal actions," the 51-year-old wrote. "Jennifer is truly a good woman, mother, wife, sister, and daughter who made bad decisions."
He later added that a lenient sentence would "allow Jen to return to work sooner" so that she could pay her restitution to the victims as quickly as possible.
"My wife is not a career criminal, and she has no prior criminal history," he continued. "She is committed to doing whatever it takes to make things right."
"Although many judicial officers in your position believe justice requires punishment, please bear in mind that my wife has been dealing with a level of punishment since the day she was arrested on March 30, 2021. Judge Stein, I beg you to please show mercy on my wife when issuing your sentence," Sharrieff concluded.
Jen's sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 6.
As Radar previously reported, Shah pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Monday, July 11, more than a year after initially pleading "not guilty" to the crimes. She also agreed to pay $9 million in restitution and forfeit $6 million in assets.
"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed," her lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said at the time. "Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."