'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah TURNS DOWN Bravo's Reunion Invite, BLASTS Network For Having 'No Regard' For Her Family Before Sentencing

Not so Shah-mazing. Jen Shah won't be at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion, which RadarOnline.com confirmed executives scheduled to take place before her January 6 sentencing.

The embattled reality star revealed the news on Friday after this outlet reached out several times asking about her attendance. Not only did Shah claim she turned down the invite to join her castmates, but she slammed Bravo, accusing the network of having "no regard" for herself or her family amid her legal woes.

However, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Shah informed Bravo her reasoning for not being there was on the advice of her lawyers.