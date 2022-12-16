'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah TURNS DOWN Bravo's Reunion Invite, BLASTS Network For Having 'No Regard' For Her Family Before Sentencing
Not so Shah-mazing. Jen Shah won't be at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion, which RadarOnline.com confirmed executives scheduled to take place before her January 6 sentencing.
The embattled reality star revealed the news on Friday after this outlet reached out several times asking about her attendance. Not only did Shah claim she turned down the invite to join her castmates, but she slammed Bravo, accusing the network of having "no regard" for herself or her family amid her legal woes.
However, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Shah informed Bravo her reasoning for not being there was on the advice of her lawyers.
Taking to her Instagram, Shah claimed the network flip-flopped by first telling her she wasn't welcomed to the reunion after pleading guilty to wire fraud. She said she was "disappointed" because she wanted to address the cast and "confront inaccuracies" in her storyline from the season.
"Out of nowhere, on November 29, two and a half weeks ago, I was invited to attend," Shah wrote. "I was elated to know I would now have a voice at the reunion."
But things allegedly took a turn when she told Bravo she couldn't discuss her pending sentencing and legal battle.
"I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing," Shah continued. Claiming the network found this "unsatisfactory," she alleged Bravo insisted they discuss the "storyline" at the reunion.
"That expectation has no regard for me or my family's wellbeing; so under legal advice, I will not be attending the reunion," Shah stated, adding, she needs to "focus on the most important thing in my life — my family."
RHOSLC fans had been asking for weeks when the reunion will take place and if Shah would be in attendance after a rough third season. Despite her invite decline, RadarOnline.com is told the reunion will still be filmed before January 6.
Last episode, Shah said bullying on social media amid her legal trouble got so bad that she tried to commit suicide.
She is gearing up for the fight of her life when she faces a judge on January 6, 2023, after being accused of frauding millions from the elderly in a nationwide telemarketing scandal.
As her legal woes continued to pile on, Shah revealed she had been taking antidepressants and masking her anxiety about what's to come. Besides facing up to 14 years in prison for wire fraud charges, she also could be forced to pay $9.5 million in restitution for her crimes.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo about her reunion statement.