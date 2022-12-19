‘She Is Not Perfect’: ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah’s Son Sharrieff Jr Writes Emotional Letter To Judge Pleading For His Mom Not To Be Thrown In Prison

The Bravo star pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to forfeit $6.5 million as part of a plea agreement reached with prosecutors in July.

Shah believes she should only serve 3 years for her role in a scheme that targeted elderly people. However, her plea agreement states she could be sentenced up to 14 years in prison.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the RHOSLC star’s husband Coach Shah wrote a letter to the judge last week. Now, her two sons Sharrieff Jr. and Omar have done the same.