‘She Is Not Perfect’: ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah’s Son Sharrieff Jr Writes Emotional Letter To Judge Pleading For His Mom Not To Be Thrown In Prison
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s sons wrote emotional letters to the judge presiding over her criminal case pleading for a soft prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Shah, 49, submitted various letters from her family members in hopes it would convince the judge to not throw the book at her.
The Bravo star pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to forfeit $6.5 million as part of a plea agreement reached with prosecutors in July.
Shah believes she should only serve 3 years for her role in a scheme that targeted elderly people. However, her plea agreement states she could be sentenced up to 14 years in prison.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the RHOSLC star’s husband Coach Shah wrote a letter to the judge last week. Now, her two sons Sharrieff Jr. and Omar have done the same.
Sharrieff Jr. told the court, “I am Jennifer Shah’s eldest son. I am writing to you with the hope that I may accurately describe my mother’s character and provide an idea of who she truly is.
“I recognize that regardless of her recent mistakes, my mother has exemplified positive ideals throughout my entire life. I am happy to have learned from her and to have gained an understanding that all individuals are flawed, and these flaws do not negate their positive aspects,” he added.
“From my earliest memories I can recall my mother modeling the ideals of generosity and caring,” he said.
Sharrieff defended his mom claiming she used her fame for good. “My mother has developed a platform that she utilizes to support social justice movements, healthcare reform, and equality in multiple forms. She has volunteered to speak at panels on racial prejudice in our local community, and she has served as a spokeswoman for racial affinity groups across Utah. My mother has marched in support of her political beliefs and empowers others to do the same,” he said.
He continued, “While my mother has done and continues to do commendable things, she is not perfect. She is flawed and has made mistakes that have hurt numerous people and their families. I am aware that she has pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and I am inexplicably hurt and saddened for the families that have been impacted.”
“While I understand that there must be a consequence for these actions, I am asking that you view my mother through a lens of forgiveness and compassion. I believe that my mother recognizes her wrongdoings and will be a better service to society if given a sentence of probation,” he wrote.
Omar's letter was sealed by the court.
Shah is scheduled to be sentenced on January 6.