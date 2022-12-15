'RHOSLC' Jen Shah Reveals Suicide Attempt Over Finsta, Panicked Husband Rushed Her To Hospital
Jen Shah hit her breaking point over the "Shah Exposed" Finsta, with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star attempting to take her own life during her legal battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest episode of RHOSLC — which aired on Wednesday, hours after Ellen DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss' suicide made headlines — Shah, 49, revealed her own internal struggle, telling her costar Whitney Rose that she attempted to end her life after discovering Angie Harrington's husband, Chris, created a fake Instagram called "Shah Exposed" amid her legal woes.
Coach Shah, her husband, was forced to rush her to the hospital after discovering her suicide attempt.
“I tried to commit suicide and my husband had to take me to the hospital,” Shah said, adding that “the whole Angie Harrington and Chris Harrington [thing] affected me so much that I tried to take my life.”
She did not reveal how she tried to take her own life.
Bravo fans watched Shah confront Angie over the fake Instagram in previous episodes, revealing the pain it caused after Chris dragged her entire family into it by using their last name to smear her character.
This season has been especially rough for the reality star, as she gears up for her sentencing on January 6, 2023, after being accused of frauding millions from the elderly in a nationwide telemarketing scandal, to which she pled guilty.
Amid her legal fight, Shah has been open about taking antidepressants and masking her anxiety about what's to come. Besides facing up to 14 years in prison for wire fraud charges, she also could be forced to pay $9.5 million in restitution for her crimes.
The financial hardship from her legal battle has been hard on her family.
When asked about Shah's future on RHOSLC, executive producer Andy Cohen said she pretty much sealed her fate.
“Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” he said at BravoCon in October.
Bravo fans watched Shah's suicide attempt admission hours after learning the heartbreaking news about tWitch. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Magic Mike XXL star took his own life inside the bathroom of an Encino hotel room on Tuesday. His body was discovered by the maid after he failed to check out.
The 40-year-old's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, with LAPD confirming there was "no foul play." tWitch left behind his wife, Allison Holker, and three children.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.