Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Body Found In Hotel Bathroom By Maid After Missing Check-Out Time

Allison confirmed his death with an emotional statement.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."