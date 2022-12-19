Vladimir Putin Sends 'Santa Claus' To Ukraine In Desperate Attempt To Raise Troop Morale Following Series Of Devastating Setbacks
Vladimir Putin was scrutinized after the Russian leader deployed a man dressed as Santa Claus into Ukraine to raise faltering military morale, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The propaganda stunt was launched over the weekend when Russia’s Grandfather Frost was seen traveling around Ukraine inside an armored vehicle.
But despite Putin’s original intentions, the move was met with criticism as the 70-year-old leader simultaneously continues to struggle in his nearly 10-month “special military operation” against Ukraine.
According to Daily Star, Grandfather Frost was deployed into Ukraine the same day a ceremony remembering at least 181 fallen Russian soldiers was being held in the Russian city of Saratov.
“Mothers cannot accept the loss,” a video of the ceremony read. “Attendees can barely hold back tears.”
As Russia’s Father Christmas journeyed around Ukraine in a desperate attempt to raise troop morale, Dmitry Ayatskov – who serves as the head of the pro-war Combat Brotherhood organization – gave a propaganda speech celebrating the country's ongoing fight against Ukraine and NATO.
“Those whose names are engraved on this memorial are all heroes,” Ayatskov said to a crowd of grieving Russians. “Our men are accomplishing a feat in Donbas today…The war is not with the Ukrainians. The war is with NATO.”
“This must be clearly understood,” he continued. “I am sure that our warriors will win. We have the spirit. We have the will. We have historical memory. The Russian people cannot be brought to their knees.”
Even more surprising are reports that Putin drafted clowns into Ukraine in yet another desperate attempt to raise fallen military morale amongst his soldiers.
Other newly implemented “morale-boosters” include musicians, opera singers, actors, and circus performers ordered to put on shows and performances for the struggling Russian troops – all while Putin reportedly prepares to mobilize “millions” of more soldiers into Ukraine come the new year.
- Vladimir Putin's Former Confidante And 'Top Chef' Rumored To Be Planning Coup: 'This Is Uncharted Territory'
- Russian Rapper Speaks Out Against Vladimir Putin's War With Ukraine In Shocking Interview, Says Troops Are Being 'Taken To Slaughter Like Sheep'
- Vladimir Putin PULLS OUT Of Annual Ice Hockey Game, Creating Further Concern Over Russian Leader's Faltering Health
“We foresee such options, such scenarios,” Ukrainian Major-General Andrii Kovalchuk said last week regarding another upcoming offensive launched by Russia. “We are preparing for it. We live with the thought that they will attack again. This is our task.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s ongoing struggles in Ukraine also come as the Russian leader faces ongoing threats of a coup against him launched by some of his closest confidantes.