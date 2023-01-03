Vladimir Putin Exposed! Russian Leader Hires Actors To Pose As Soldiers For Annual New Year's Address

"Do you have enough courage to look into our eyes — openly, in a meeting with women who weren't hand-picked for you?" one grieving mother, Olga Tsukanova, taunted Putin. "Women who aren't in your pocket, but real mothers who have traveled here from different cities at their own expense, to meet with you?”

“We are here, in Moscow, and we are ready to meet with you,” she continued. “We expect an answer from you. Are you going to keep hiding from us?"

While Putin has a history of using paid actors to pose as soldiers during propaganda videos, reports have also suggested Putin uses a number of body doubles when he travels in public in an effort to avoid any potential assassination attempts or backlash from angry citizens.