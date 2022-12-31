Vladimir Putin 'Gets Tired Quickly' & Suffers 'Frequent Bouts Of Dizziness & Headaches' As His Failing Health Continues To Deteriorate

"As for the big press conference – yes there won’t be any until the New Year,” Putin’s spokesperson confirmed at the time. “We do, however, expect the president will find a way to communicate with the Kremlin Pool.”

Shortly after canceling his appearance at the press conference, Putin suddenly canceled an annual ice hockey event he had attended since its inception in 2011.

Even more surprising is that, despite his inability to attend an annual end-of-year press conference or annual ice hockey gala match due to his deteriorating health, Putin was purportedly healthy enough to take a number of national leaders and allies on a trip to a strip club owned by his alleged ex-mistress in St. Petersburg.