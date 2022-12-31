Vladimir Putin 'Gets Tired Quickly' & Suffers 'Frequent Bouts Of Dizziness & Headaches' As His Failing Health Continues To Deteriorate
Vladimir Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health has resulted in the Russian leader “getting tired quickly” and suffering from severe bouts of both “dizziness” and “headaches,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The development comes following reports the 70-year-old Russian strongman’s health has been sharply declining, with rumors swirling Putin is slowly dying from numerous different forms of cancer.
Putin’s poor health has also reportedly forced him to cancel several key end-of-year events as he struggles to recover from his myriad of different illnesses and ailments.
According to the anti-Putin Telegram channel General SVR, Putin’s doctors recently noted a “significant deterioration in his health” and urged the Russian leader to step back from previously planned appearances in order to rest.
“In December, following medical recommendations, the president canceled several traditional events and several visits,” the Telegram channel, which claims to have sources placed inside the Kremlin, said this week.
General SVR further claimed that Putin not only “gets tired quickly” and suffers from “frequent bouts of dizziness and headaches,” but he is also prone to “clouding of consciousness.”
Doctors also reportedly cited the ongoing war in Ukraine as a direct source of Putin’s worsening condition.
“Constant nervous tension and immersion in problems at the front created a negative environment for the course of [his] diseases,” they said, according to General SVR.
Earlier this month, Putin suddenly dropped out of a previously scheduled annual end-of-year press conference that would have seen him meeting with 500 journalists to discuss the state of Russia and the ongoing war against Ukraine.
- Vladimir Putin's 'Rocket Man' Becomes 4th Top Kremlin Official To Die Under Mysterious Circumstances In Less Than One Week
- Vladimir Putin Offers To Pay Russian Soldiers To Freeze 'Genetic Material' In Case They Die In Ukraine Before Fathering Children
- Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine
"As for the big press conference – yes there won’t be any until the New Year,” Putin’s spokesperson confirmed at the time. “We do, however, expect the president will find a way to communicate with the Kremlin Pool.”
Shortly after canceling his appearance at the press conference, Putin suddenly canceled an annual ice hockey event he had attended since its inception in 2011.
Even more surprising is that, despite his inability to attend an annual end-of-year press conference or annual ice hockey gala match due to his deteriorating health, Putin was purportedly healthy enough to take a number of national leaders and allies on a trip to a strip club owned by his alleged ex-mistress in St. Petersburg.