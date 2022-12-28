Vladimir Putin Takes Fellow National Leaders 'To Strip Club Owned By Ex-Mistress' In Bid To Boost His Plummeting Popularity
Vladimir Putin allegedly took a number of ally national leaders to a strip club owned by his ex-mistress in an effort to boost his plummeting popularity rating, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The unusual visit reportedly took place over the weekend as the 70-year-old Russian leader met with his counterparts from Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan.
According to Daily Star, the group visited the strip club located in The Leningrad Centre in St. Petersburg via a VIP bus that included not only the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan but also five other unidentified world leaders.
Also surprising are reports that, upon arriving at the strip club owned by his ex-mistress, Putin presented his high-profile guests with white and gold “rings of power” to commemorate the evening.
Svetlana Krivonogikh, the 47-year-old owner of the club, was allegedly Putin’s mistress during his tenure as the head of Russia's Federal Security Service and while he served as prime minister.
Putin and Krivonogikh’s alleged relationship came to an end in 2008 when the Russian leader began yet another alleged relationship with Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva.
Elizaveta Vladimirovna Krivonogikh, Krivonogikh’s 19-year-old daughter, is also rumored to be Putin’s love child with his former mistress-turned-strip club owner.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s surprising night of debauchery with the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States comes as the Russian leader faces criticism and scrutiny over his still ongoing struggle to successfully take Ukraine more than ten months after invading the now war-torn nation.
The Russian leader’s desperate attempt to garner favor and popularity among his closest allies also comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine reportedly approaches its end.
"Things will move slower over the winter but by January, Ukraine could be in a position to begin the final phase of the campaign which is the liberation of Crimea,” United States Army General Ben Hodges recently shared regarding Ukraine’s prospect of winning the almost year-long war.
"When I see the determination of the Ukrainian people and soldiers and the rapidly improving logistical situation for Ukraine, I see no other outcome but a Russian defeat,” Hodges continued.
Putin himself recently indicated he is ready to end the war in Ukraine, telling the state TV channel Rossiya 1 on Christmas Day that “[Russia is] ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions."
"That is up to them," he added. "We are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are."