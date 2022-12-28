Disgraced FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Hires Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Relentless' P.I. To Dig Up Dirt In Cutthroat Legal Battle

Bankman-Fried, 30, faces up to 115 years in prison after being accused of using his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange as his personal "piggy bank" to purchase extravagant multimillion-dollar properties and to fund political donations.

He was arrested in the Bahamas earlier this month and later extracted to the U.S., where he was freed on $250 million bail despite claiming he only had $100k to his name.