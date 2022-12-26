'It's Not Us Who Refuse, It's Them': President Vladimir Putin Declares Russia Is Ready For Talks To End Ukraine War
President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia is open for talks to end the ongoing war in Ukraine during a broadcast on Christmas day, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Putin told Rossiya 1 state television on Sunday, December 25, that "we are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions."
"That is up to them," he claimed. "We are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are."
RadarOnline.com can confirm that more than 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine and many of their tanks destroyed since the former intelligence officer launched his military attack in February.
Putin has since started recruiting female prisoners to fight in Ukraine in an effort to make up for those soldiers lost.
It's reported the new recruits will serve as nurses, communications staff, snipers, and saboteurs placed in Ukraine to take on the enemy forces.
In his broadcast, Putin doubled down on his claims that Moscow has "no other choice," stating that in his opinion, the Kremlin was "acting in the right direction." He added, "we're defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people."
The tensions have continued to peak while Kyiv has vowed it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from all of its territories.
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Putin has not yet owned up to the damage and destruction he has caused amid the Russian leader's reported health woes.
The development came as numerous reports emerged, suggesting that Putin is suffering from a number of ailments including blood and thyroid cancer, Parkinson's disease, and dementia.
"Russia single-handedly attacked Ukraine and is killing citizens," adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. "Russia doesn't want negotiations, but tries to avoid responsibility."
This weekend, at least 10 people were killed and 55 were injured after Russian shells hit the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday.
"This is not sensitive content — it's the real life of Kherson," Zelenskyy tweeted, showing cars on fire and building windows blown out.
Many Ukrainians have still opted to celebrate the Christmas holiday despite scarce power leaving some cities darkened.
Some observed the holiday on December 25 instead of January 7.