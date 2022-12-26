Diddy Spotted Filming Reality Show With Family In St. Barths After Sharing First Glimpse At Newborn Daughter
Diddy appeared to be in his element while filming a rumored reality show with his brood in Saint Barthélemy, known as St. Barts, this weekend.
RadarOnline.com has learned the hip-hop mogul was spotted at the popular Caribbean island destination on Saturday with a crew and camera equipment in tow.
Diddy was seen with his sons Quincy, 31, and Christian "King" Combs, 24, in one of the photos published by Daily Mail on December 26.
The Ciroc founder was also joined at a jewelry store by his twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, 16, as well as his 16-year-old daughter Chance.
To round out his family, the Grammy winner shares son Justin Dior, 28, with ex Misa Hylton and co-parents daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman.
Diddy raised Quincy, King, and his twin daughters with late ex Kim Porter.
The entrepreneur is known for filming music industry-related reality shows, including the VH1 series I Want To Work For Diddy, as well as Making The Band, which introduced fans to the groups Danity Kane and Day 26.
No details about the potential new show have been released, according to the report, and it "may not even have a buyer yet."
It appears Diddy may be ready to let viewers into his personal world, giving the very first glimpse at his baby girl in festive family photos.
"Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE," he gushed in the caption.
Love's social media debut came two weeks after Diddy announced that he secretly welcomed his seventh child.
- Diddy Demands Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece Reveal Her Name After She Sued Him For Wrongful Termination
- 'Let That Hurt Go': Yung Miami Fires Back At Gina Huynh After Diddy Drama & Baby Reveal Reignites Feud
- 'Not My Side Chick': Diddy Issues Threats For Those Attacking Yung Miami After His Shocking Baby Announcement
RadarOnline.com later confirmed the birth certificate for Love, filed in Orange County, California, revealed her mother is 28-year-old cyber security specialist Dana Tran.
Diddy had been dating rapper Yung Miami since earlier this year, but he and the City Girls hitmaker previously said their romance isn't exclusive.
Following his baby announcement, Diddy took to social media in her defense after fans rushed to her page and flooded it with comments.
"@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be," he wrote via Twitter. "She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty Wop. I don't discuss things on the internet and I will not start today."