Bail Program Backed By John Legend, Danny Glover & Richard Branson Shut Down After Alleged Suspect Shoots Man Following Release

A celebrity-backed bail program that had support from high-profile figures like John Legend, Danny Glover, and Richard Branson was been shut down after a Las Vegas man claimed an alleged suspect was released and shot him days later, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Bail Project was a 501c non-profit program that aimed to pay "bail for people in need, reuniting families and restoring the presumption of innocence." The program was active in cities across the U.S. and had posted bonds for 51 detained persons in the Las Vegas area since 2021.

A Nevada man claimed that due to the release of an alleged suspect, whose bond was posted through the program, he was shot seven times.