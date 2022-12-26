Bail Program Backed By John Legend, Danny Glover & Richard Branson Shut Down After Alleged Suspect Shoots Man Following Release
A celebrity-backed bail program that had support from high-profile figures like John Legend, Danny Glover, and Richard Branson was been shut down after a Las Vegas man claimed an alleged suspect was released and shot him days later, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Bail Project was a 501c non-profit program that aimed to pay "bail for people in need, reuniting families and restoring the presumption of innocence." The program was active in cities across the U.S. and had posted bonds for 51 detained persons in the Las Vegas area since 2021.
A Nevada man claimed that due to the release of an alleged suspect, whose bond was posted through the program, he was shot seven times.
Chengyan Wang, from Las Vegas, sued The Bail Project over the alleged actions of Rashawn Gaston-Anderson following his release in December 2021.
Wang, who suffered life-altering injuries, claimed that The Bail Project failed to conduct due diligence when they posted the $3,000 bail that granted Gaston-Anderson's freedom.
Gaston-Anderon was arrested on burglary charges but had a long history of criminal activity before his detention.
According to 8NewsNow, the suspect's past included alleged events of attempted grand larceny, carrying a concealed weapon, felony burglary, and auto theft.
With a hard stop placed on the program's work, a spokesperson for The Bail Project issued a statement on the incident.
In an interview with a local Las Vegas news outlet, Cameron Pipes called the post-bail event an "absolute tragedy."
"It’s an absolute tragedy and The Bail Project, myself speaking for The Bail Project found it absolutely shocking," Pipes told 8NewsNow.
When the spokesman was questioned on whether any red flags with the suspect were raised before paying the $3,000 bond, Pipes stated, "Every single decision that we make at The Bail Project goes through the exact same thorough review."
For Wang, that review was not enough after suffering nearly fatal gunshot wounds.
Before Gaston-Anderson's arrest that led to the $3,000 bond, the suspect was arrested on a separate charge just days earlier.
- Los Angeles DA George Gascon SLAMMED For Taking 'Special Interest' In Attempted Theft Of John Legend's Porsche
- Ted Cruz Says Chrissy Teigen Is Falsely 'Characterizing' The 2020 Loss Of Her Premature Son As 'Life-Saving Abortion' Due To Roe V. Wade
- Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Former Beverly Hills Mansion Hits The Market For $18 Million
In November 2021, Gaston-Anderson was arrested on charges of pandering and carrying a concealed weapon. The suspect was released without bond but was ordered to stay out of trouble.
The next day, Gaston-Anderson was arrested yet again on charges of burglary and theft, which resulted in a $3,000 bail that would eventually be paid by the non-profit.
Less than a week after The Bail Project posted his bond, Gaston-Anderson allegedly opened fire on Wang, six days after his release.
Manny and Lilia Ceballos operate Aztec Bail Bond and questioned the non-profit on their review of detained individuals.
"I don’t think they care and truly don’t care because some man nearly lost his life," Lilia stated of The Bail Project.
"We pick and choose who we want to do business with. We just don’t bail out habitual problem cases," said Manny of the suspect's bond being paid.