According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict.

"I can say that without this [foreign] treatment he would definitely not have been in public life in the Russian Federation," Solovey told Russian media. "He uses the most advanced treatments, [and] target therapy which Russia cannot provide him with."

The Russian historian and political analyst told a Ukrainian YouTube channel, Odesa Film Studio, that he believed the success of Putin's rumored treatment was thanks to medical treatment that is widely unavailable to Russian citizens.