Ivanka Trump Smiles With Husband & Kids For Hanukkah After Ditching Daddy Donald As He Declares 'USA Is Dying From Within'
Ivanka Trump celebrated a happy Hannukkah with her husband and children as her famous father declared that the "USA is dying from within," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Donald Trump's oldest daughter, who also served as his senior advisor in his administration, appeared to ignore her daddy's latest rant over the weekend. Instead, Ivanka made sure to bask in the holiday season with her children and hubby, Jared Kuschner, after vowing to step away from politics to focus on her family first despite Donald's pleas.
Looking like a tight family unit, Ivanka and Jared appeared like the perfect couple alongside their three kids — Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6 — to celebrate the last night of Hannukah on Sunday.
"Wishing all who celebrate a warm and peaceful last night of Hanukah," the former first daughter captioned the snap.
On Christmas Day, Donald unleashed a holiday rant after Texas Governor Greg Abbot bussed several migrants seeking asylum to Kamala Harris' home.
"On this very cold but beautiful Christmas Day, look at our Nation NOW on the Southern Border compared to only a short time ago during the Trump Administration. We had the most SECURE Border in our history, versus the 'horror show' that that is happening now, with record setting numbers of people, many of them hardened Criminals (including Killers, Human Traffickers and Drug Dealers), POURING INTO OUR COUNTRY at a rate the likes of which we have never seen before. The USA is dying from within!!!" Donald declared.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claimed Ivanka and Jared's marriage was crumbling long before Donald's 2024 political aspirations.
“It’s all falling apart,” dished an insider. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”
According to the source, their once solid 13-year union allegedly began to fall apart after Donald lost the 2020 presidential election triggering the Capitol riot, with Jared reportedly giving Ivanka an ultimatum.
“Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children,” the source explained. “They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!”
Ivanka picked her husband and marriage, revealing she had no plans to be involved in politics — despite Donald's pleas for support.
“I love my father very much,” she said in November after Donald revealed he was planning to run for president again. “This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.”