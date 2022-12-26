Khloé Kardashian Shares FIRST Photo Of Son With Tristan Thompson, Keeps Tight-Lipped On Baby's Name
Khloé Kardashian surprised fans with the very first photos of her son, whose name has yet to be revealed, one day after celebrating Christmas with her family.
RadarOnline.com has learned the reality star posted the festive portraits on Monday, December 26, showing her wearing a glamorous red Nicholas Jebran gown while holding daughter True Thompson's hands as she held her baby boy in the other arm.
The Good American founder only gave a glimpse of her little one, who is just months old. He was donning a tailored suit for the shoot in front of their brightly illuminated tree. True was dressed like her mom, wearing a coordinating red frock and bow.
"I pray everyone had a very Merry Christmas," the mom of two gushed. "My precious girl. Thank you @nicolasjebranworld for making us matching Christmas dresses."
Kardashian welcomed baby #2 with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate in August and has yet to reveal his name, similar to little sister Kylie Jenner who has also kept tight-lipped on her son's moniker.
KoKo recently shared a photo of a plate of holiday cookies in December, which notably had the names "Khloé," "True," and "Baby."
The Hulu personality and NBA star started dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, True, in 2018.
They called it quits in June 2021 before reconciling and splitting again.
Kardashian, more recently, got candid about their relationship status for Vanity Fair's lie detector test series.
"Are you sleeping with Tristan?" Kourtney Kardashian asked in the video that was released on December 15, to which she replied, "No, I am not. I'm really not."
After the lie detector confirmed she was telling the truth, the former Revenge Body host quipped, "I would die if it said I was."
In addition to his children with Kardashian, Thompson is also dad to son Prince with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo with Maralee Nichols.
Following a bombshell paternity lawsuit filed by Nichols, the power forward confirmed his paternity in a statement on social media back in January and publicly apologized to Kardashian, whom he was dating as the news of the lawsuit broke.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned earlier this month that Thomson had agreed to pay Nichols nearly $10k in child support per-month after a lengthy court battle.