Khloé Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson Agrees To Pay Maralee Nichols $10k Per Month For Child Support After Bitter Court War
Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson has agreed to pay his former fling Maralee Nichols nearly $10k in child support per month for their son Theo — after a lengthy court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Tristan and Maralee agreed the NBA star would pay $9,500 per month along with cover some of her legal bills.
The amount may seem low but Tristan doesn’t have a NBA team at the moment. Khloe’s ex has pulled in over $100 million during his NBA career.
His ex-Jordyn Craig — who had his first son — was receiving $40k per month in support from Tristan at one point.
Maralee will have primary custody of Theo with Tristan having visitation. A concrete schedule has yet to be worked out.
The deal also stated that Tristan will be listed on the child’s birth certificate. The agreement will be filed in Los Angeles Superior Court later today.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, prior to Marlaee giving birth to Theo in December 2020, Tristan and her were involved in nasty lawsuits in California and Texas. He demanded the child support battle heard in Texas while she filed her case in Los Angeles — arguing she had moved while pregnant.
Tristan accused her of moving in hopes of securing a high support amount. At one point, as RadarOnline.com first reported, she accused him of offering her $75k to terminate her pregnancy.
“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. BTW if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed, it’s Texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this $75k I’m offering cause you won’t nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month,” the message read.
He denied sending the message. Before reaching a settlement, Maralee accused Tristan of failing to meet his son months after his birth.