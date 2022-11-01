Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Takes Son To Pumpkin Patch Alone As NBA Star Hangs With Khloé Kardashian At Halloween Party

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols got into the festive spirit while visiting a pumpkin patch with the NBA player's son in the midst of their ongoing custody battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nNichols' name is infamous for being caught in the middle of Thompson's infidelity scandal while dating Khloé Kardashian, who he shares two children with. Nichols and Thompson welcomed a baby boy, Theo, 10 months ago. \n\nWhile Nichols was at the pumpkin patch, Thompson was hanging with Khloé at her family's Halloween party. The exes, who we're told are cordial for the sake of co-parenting, welcomed their second child together via surrogate earlier this year.In an Instagram photo posted on Monday morning to her account, Nichols posed in front of a pumpkin patch display while holding Thompson's child. She wore a trendy denim dress and knee-high neutral boots for the occasion and captioned the pic, "October with my pumpkin."\n\nThe festive shot was a change of pace for Nichols who has been battling Thompson in court.\n\nIn March, Nichols filed a custody suit, requesting a monthly child support payment of close to $50k."With regard to child support, using Tristan’s income of $9.7 million alone and Maralee’s income of $0, Maralee at this time requests guideline monthly child support of $47,424," the court document stated. \n\nThompson's lawyers later issued a statement that the professional basketball player "is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child."\n\nHowever, the case continues to drag on as both parties look to reach a settlement agreement.In a statement issued by an insider close to Nichols, it was shared that while Thompson had offered financial support to his son, he had yet to meet him. \n\n"Tristan has still made no attempt to meet his [9-month-old] son, Theo. It was not until recently that Tristan started paying child support," the insider claimed last month. \n\nNichols claimed that she and Thompson hooked up during his 30th birthday in March 2021. Nichols then gave birth to his son that December. \n\nIt was later revealed that Khloé learned of Nichols and Thompson's ongoing paternity battle at the end of November 2021 — when she was already expecting a second child with Thompson via surrogate.