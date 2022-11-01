Travis Scott Sneaks Into Miami Club At 4 AM Without Kylie Jenner As Rumors Swirl She's 'Sick' Of His Commitment Issues
While Kylie Jenner was celebrating Halloween with her two children in Los Angeles, her boyfriend was on the opposite coast partying his face off until the wee morning hours. RadarOnline.com has learned that Travis Scott snuck into E11even nightclub in Miami at 4 AM over Halloween weekend on the heels of rumors that Kylie, 25, is "sick" of the rapper's commitment issues.
Travis, 31, performed poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach before heading into the club with his friends. Insiders said the Sickomode rapper was spotted taking shots out of the tequila bottle while hanging out in the DJ booth with his fellow musician Future.
At one point in the night, Travis also jumped on the mic to hype up clubgoers before revealing he was celebrating his buddy's birthday.
“When Travis arrived, he joined DJ Chase B in the DJ booth … The place went nuts as Travis stood on top of the booth to perform," an eyewitness told Page Six.
The source added that he “kept taking shots of Don Julio 1942 straight from the bottle” and told the crowd, “if there isn’t alcohol in your section, I don’t know what your problem is.”
Travis' getaway to the Sunshine State comes on the heels of cheating rumors, as well as speculation their relationship is beginning to crumble.
Earlier this month, the Highest In The Room rapper's rumored ex-fling Rojean Kar claimed they had a secret relationship. After Travis shut down the allegations, Kar hit back, saying, "You cheat on that b---- every single f------ night. The whole f------ city sees it."
She later backtracked on the cheating accusations, alleging she “never said” she was “currently with or have recently been with” him — but the damage had already been done.
Sources revealed that Kylie and Travis have been struggling with their relationship since welcoming their son in February, with the reality star growing "sick" of his commitment issues.
"Kylie and Travis' schedules clash, so they meet up less than once a week. They're living separate lives," the insider stated.
"She loves him but is sick of his commitment issues," the pal explained. "Even when they're both home in Los Angeles, Kylie is limiting their time spent together in the hopes he'll realize what he's missing."
They also put one of their homes on the market, adding to the growing speculation there's trouble in paradise.
Kylie's not the only one in the family who has issues with Travis.
Another well-connected insider claimed the rapper was at war with Kris Jenner before Kylie gave birth to their son, revealing the drama began well before the cheating rumors ever surfaced.