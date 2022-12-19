‘The Rumor Ain’t True’: OJ Simpson Scoffs At Suggestion He Is Khloé Kardashian’s Real Father, Shades Kris Jenner

OJ Simpson refused to answer questions about his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson when grilled during a recent podcast — but the ex-NFL star spilled all about Kris Jenner & Khloé Kardashian, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Simpson, 75, appeared on the FULL SEND podcast where he discussed various topics including Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman’s 1994 murders and the rumor that he is the real father to Khloé.